Traffic

3-year-old boy killed in Falls Township crash

FALLS TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A 3-year-old boy was killed in an accident in Falls Township, Bucks County.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Monday in the area of 971 Lincoln Highway in Fairless Hills.

Police said the boy was taken by a family member to Jefferson Bucks Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Township police are investigating the crash with assistance from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office and crash reconstruction experts.

Anyone who believes they may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Falls Township Police Department at 215-949-9100, and ask for Cpl. Gerald Piasecki.
