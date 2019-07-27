Traffic

4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash outside the 6abc studios in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section.

The accident happened around 7p.m. Friday on Monument Road, just west of City Avenue.

Police say four vehicles were involved, with one vehicle hitting the side of the Channel six building.

One of the drivers involved fled the scene but was quickly apprehended.

There were no serious injuries reported.
