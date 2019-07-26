4 charged with skipping $21K in tolls in Bucks County

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four people are facing charges after racking up $21,000 in unpaid tolls in Bucks County.The arrests mark the third round of charges filed in Bucks County as part of an ongoing effort to target the biggest offenders.According to the affidavit all four also drove on the Pennsylvania Turnpike with a suspended driver's license at some point in time.Police said Christian M. Rodriguez, 41, of Willow Grove, took 186 unpaid rides between September 2013 and April 2019, stealing a total of $8,018.40.They said Tatyana Yarmolyuk, 37, of Green Lane, drove the Turnpike without paying 136 times between March 2012 and October 2018 for unpaid tolls of $5,300.56.Torr J. Robinson, 33, of Philadelphia, according to authorities, made 252 unpaid trips between September 2013 and November 2017 worth $5016.10.Shirley Chaplin-Sowell, 39, of Philadelphia, is accused of riding without paying 65 times between April 2017 and March 2018, earning a bill of $2,850.05.Though charges were filed earlier this month, two of those charged have yet to be arraigned. Robinson is in custody in another state awaiting extradition. Chaplin-Sowell is free on $20,000 unsecured bail.