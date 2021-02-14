Driver slides off Falls Township road, trapping four inside vehicle

FALLS TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four people were injured in a crash in Falls Township, Bucks County.Police said the driver lost control around 5 a.m. Sunday on Lincoln Highway, a mile north of Bristol Pike.The vehicle slid off the road and down an embankment.The four people inside the vehicle were trapped.Rescue crews freed the four victims and took them to a local hospital for treatment.There is no word on their injuries.It's unclear if ice played a factor in the crash.