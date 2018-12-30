TRAFFIC

Multiple people injured in crash in Newark

EMBED </>More Videos

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Four people were injured, one seriously, in a crash in Newark, Delaware Sunday morning.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of South College Avenue and Welsh Tract Road.

Police said the 85-year-old driver of a Hyundai turned left in front of a pick-up truck and the two vehicles collided.

A female passenger in the Hyundai suffered very serious injuries and was flown to Christiana Hospital.

The driver was cited for failing to yield on a left turn.

