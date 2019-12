ELSMERE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Four people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Elsmere, Delaware.It happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on the Route 2 Kirkwood Highway Viaduct.Authorities said icy conditions on the bridge likely led to the three vehicle crash.One of the four victims was trapped in the wreckage for approximately 45 minutes.Their conditions have been not released.The crash closed Kirkwood Highway in both directions.