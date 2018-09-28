4 tractor-trailers collide on I-78, 1 person seriously injured

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4358004" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action Cam: Crash on I-78 on September 28, 2018.

At least one person was seriously injured in a crash involving four tractor-trailers that has shut down I-78 in both directions in Northampton County.It happened around 2 a.m. Friday on the eastbound lanes in Lower Saucon Township during the heavy rainfall.Authorities say the collision involved four tractor-trailers and another vehicle.One tractor-trailer landed on top of the car. Another went down an embankment. Another split open leaving drums on the highway.Hazmat crews responded to the scene, along with other emergency personnel.No further details have been released on the person who was seriously injured.------