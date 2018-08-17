4 vehicles crash on NJ Turnpike in Bordentown

Authorities say three trucks and one vehicle crashed in the northbound lanes on the New Jersey Turnpike in Bordentown.
The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday at mile marker 56.4.
Police say one of the vehicles may have caught on fire.
Motorists should expect delays in the area.
