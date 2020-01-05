Traffic

5 dead, dozens hospitalized in crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike outside Pittsburgh

GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania -- Five people were killed and dozens injured early Sunday in a crash involving multiple vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, a transportation official said.

A tweet from Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo said the crash involved a tour bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles.

DeFebo told The Associated Press that the Westmoreland County coroner confirmed five fatalities and said at least 60 people were hospitalized with injuries.

OhioCoach.com confirms to ABC News that one of their buses traveling from New York City to Columbus, Ohio was involved in the crash.

No further details were made available.

Images from the scene showed the tour lying on its side. At least two tractor trailers had also crashed in what appeared to be a pileup.

The crash happened in Westmoreland County, around 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh.

The crash closed the turnpike for an 86-mile (140-kilometer) stretch between New Stanton at Exit 75 and Breezewood at Exit 161, DeFebo tweeted.

A "prolonged closure" of the turnpike is likely, DeFebo said.

The tour bus flipped on its side, DeFebo told The Tribune-Review. He said National Transportation Safety Board investigators were called to the scene.

Further details weren't immediately available. The National Weather Service forecast for Westmoreland County early Sunday listed light unknown precipitation and an air temperature just below freezing.

DeFebo told the Associated Press it was "premature" to say if weather was a factor in the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficpennsylvaniabus crashfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All things Eagles: Hype video, Linc security, free SEPTA
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
Attorney General Josh Shapiro is Overheard at Tredici
Chester County musician tells tale of Eagles' up-and-down season
AccuWeather: Windy And Cooler
'Orange Is the New Black' creator says her late son was her 'best work
Coca-Cola tractor-trailer crashes into Quakertown home
Show More
Photo released in connection to deadly NJ deli stabbing
Crime Fighters: Who killed Tamir Baker?
Pink pledges to donate $500k to help battle Australian wildfires
Man carries mother down 10 flights to escape fire
Does abbreviating 2020 on legal documents put you at risk?
More TOP STORIES News