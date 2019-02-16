TRAFFIC

5 injured after heavy industrial wheel crashes into SUV windshield on PA Turnpike

5 injured after heavy industrial wheel crashes into SUV windshield on PA Turnpike. Christie Ileto reports during Action Nws at 6 a.m. on February 16, 2019.

Five people were injured in a scary crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike when a heavy industrial wheel flew right into the windshield.

Video shows a large hole in an SUV that was left by the wheel.

Authorities say the wheel still had part of an axel attached to it when it struck an SUV Friday afternoon.

A woman and an infant were flown by helicopter to the Lehigh Valley Trauma Center with serious injuries.

