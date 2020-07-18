Traffic

5 injured in crash on Kelly Drive near Boathouse Row

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Five people are recovering after a crash on Kelly Drive near Boathouse Row.

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday in the Fairmount Park section of Philadelphia.

The view from Chopper 6 showed at least two cars had slammed into each other.

The vehicles were left mangled and debris was scattered across the road.

The victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.
