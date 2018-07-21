TRAFFIC

6 hurt in crash in Talleyville, Delaware

7 hurt in crash in Talleyville, Delaware. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 21,2018. (WPVI)

TALLEYVILLE, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware State Police are trying to determine what caused a crash that injured six people in Talleyville.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Naaman's Road and Ebright Road when a car was struck head-on by another vehicle.

Shortly after, a motorcyclist ran into the rear of the crash scene.

When crews arrived at the scene they found six people in need of medical attention.

A 22-year-old female, a 25-year-old female, and a 51-year-old female all suffered multiple injuries and were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A 24-year-old male and a 22-year-old female also suffered injuries and were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old male, was also transported to the hospital in serious condition after suffering injuries to his arm, chest and knee.

All patients were transported to Christiana Hospital.

Delaware State Police continue to investigate the crash.

