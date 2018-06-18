6 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-295 SB in Carneys Point

At least two people were ejected from their vehicle during a multi-vehicle crash that shut down I-295 southbound in Carneys Point, New Jersey for hours.The three-vehicle crash occurred around 4 a.m. Monday on I-295 SB at Exit 4.EMS crews transported six victims to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.A cause of the crash is under investigation.The roadway was closed between Route 48 and Deepwater (Exit 2). I reopened around 6 a.m.------