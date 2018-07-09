CRASH

6 injured when car, horse-drawn buggy collide in Pennsylvania

SALISBURY, Pa. --
Authorities say a car and a horse-drawn buggy have collided on a Pennsylvania highway, leaving six people in the buggy injured.

But authorities say none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Salisbury. The person driving the car was not injured.

Further details about the accident were not available Monday. Authorities say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
