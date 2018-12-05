TRAFFIC

7 injured in Newark crash involving DART bus

Chopper 6 Video: 7 injured in DART bus crash in Newark, Delaware on December 5, 2018.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
At least seven people have been injured in a crash involving a DART bus in Newark, Delaware.

It happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South College Avenue (SR 896) and West Chestnut Hill Road.

The crash involves a DART bus and another vehicle.



Police say at least seven people have been transported to area hospitals, including one who was taken by helicopter in serious condition.

The intersection is shut down completely for east/west traffic. Southbound South College Avenue is shut down at Christina Parkway (SR 4). Northbound South College Avenue traffic is flowing slowly.

The Newark Police Department Traffic Unit is on the scene to investigate the crash and the roadways are expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to expect delays.

Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newstrafficcrashaccidentbus crashNewark
