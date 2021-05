MOUNT LAUREL TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Seven people, including children, were sent to the hospital after a crash along I-295 in Mount Laurel Township, New Jersey.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the northbound lanes at exit 43.A tractor-trailer cut off a vehicle causing the driver to lose control, according to New Jersey State Police.The vehicle rolled over.Police said two adults and five juveniles were taken to Cooper University Hospital.There is no word on their conditions.