81-year-old man, daughter killed in Berks County crash

HEIDELBERG TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An 81-year-old man and his 51-year-old daughter were killed in a crash in Berks County.

A car and a pickup truck collided along Route 422 in Heidelberg Township around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Berks County Coroner's Office says the driver of the car, Richard Raihl, and his daughter, Stephanie Raihl, were both killed.

The car was attempting to turn from East High Street onto Route 422 West when it was hit by the eastbound pickup, according to police.

The driver of the pickup refused medical attention.

There is no word on if any charges will be filed.
