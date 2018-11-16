AAA: 54 percent of callers needed a tow truck

If you were slipping and sliding during Thursday's evening rush, you weren't alone.AAA says 54 percent of their calls were for drivers who needed a tow.That's 70 percent higher than on a regular Thursday.AAA reminds drivers to slow down during winter storms.They say to allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you.And one more tip. Never use cruise control on slippery roads.-----