AAA says warm weather means gas prices are on the rise

Carpool or use public transit.

Slow down. If you travel at 60 mph instead of 70 mph on your 20-mile highway commute, you would save about 1.3 gallons of gas in a five-day work week.

Combine errands. If possible, park in a central spot and walk from place to place.

Shop online and use online services for banking and paying bills.

Choose a smaller, fuel efficient car for longer trips.

Hike or bike. You'll burn less gas and more calories.

Work from home, if possible.

Replace "dinner and a movie" dates with dinner parties. You'll save the mileage to restaurants and theaters.

Share school rides by carpooling with neighbors.

Don't use your trunk for storage. The heavier your car, the more fuel it uses.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Warmer weather means more people are out and about, and that means more trips to the gas station - but the nicer weather doesn't mean filling up will be kind to your wallet.AAA says prices are on the rise."A month ago it was like $2.10 or $2.12, now we are up to pushing $2.60 or something like that. I know they play games with it. It is very frustrating," said Bob Ferrara of Wilmington.According to AAA, the National Average is 2.76. The Philadelphia five-county average is 2.85.South Jersey averages $2.66 and Delaware averages $2.56, which is the lowest in the region. Drivers are taking notice when they fill up.When we asked Anthony Prudente of Chadds Ford how much it costs to fill up, he said, "Probably about $70 if I come into Delaware. If I go to PA, it is closer to $90, so it is worth going that extra 10 minutes."Ken Grant with AAA says there are several factors for the increase at the pump. He says warmer weather drives up demand. Grant also says maintenance work at refineries, the switch from winter blend to the summer blend and increased crude oil prices, will increase what you pay to fill up."Keep in mind that gas prices still are about where they were this time last year and we are not expecting gas prices to rise any higher than we saw last year," said Grant.Many drivers expect the higher prices this time of year and go into cost-saving mode, scouting out the gas stations with the cheapest prices."I look on my phone. We know the local gas stations that have the best prices and you tend to frequent them. But occasionally, you will get stuck and have to grab gas wherever," said James Harrison from Wilmington.According to AAA, changing driving behavior will help you use less gas. So will lifestyle changes. You can save a gallon of gas if you cut about 22 miles of driving from your week.Here are 10 easy ways to save: