Accident involving car, tractor-trailer closes part of Lincoln Drive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating an accident on Lincoln Drive that has both the northbound and southbound lanes closed.
The incident happened Tuesday around 10:40 a.m. on Lincoln Drive near Rittenhouse Street.
Officials say medics responded to an accident involving a car and tractor-trailer.
The southbound lanes of Lincoln Drive remain closed at this time between Johnson Street and Wissahickon Avenue.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
