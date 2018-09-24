BEN FRANKLIN BRIDGE

All lanes of Ben Franklin Bridge reopen after construction

EMBED </>More Videos

Delays continue on Ben Franklin Bridge. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on September 24, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Construction caused delays on the Ben Franklin Bridge from the morning commute through the early afternoon.

Two westbound lanes were open to Pennsylvania instead of the normal four for hours.

The restricted lane configuration was a result of Sunday's weather that hampered a priority asphalt repair on the bridge's westbound lanes.

All lanes were reopened around 12:40 p.m.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newsben franklin bridgeroad repair
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BEN FRANKLIN BRIDGE
Beams left on Ben Franklin Bridge cause traffic jam
Motorcyclist killed after hitting pothole in Penn's Landing
Project to begin on upgrading Ben Franklin Bridge walkway
Philadelphia - Then and Now - 5
More ben franklin bridge
TRAFFIC
New report shows most expensive vehicles to insure
Baby killed, 3 others injured in Bucks County crash
Tacony Palmyra Bridge reopens after being stuck in open position
Ramps connecting I-95 with Pa. Turnpike set to open
More Traffic
Top Stories
Teen shot outside Central High School, lockdown lifted
Arrest in sexual assault robberies in Delaware
Officials: Boy selling candy dies after falling between subway cars
Meet Gritty: The Flyers' new team mascot
Cosby lawyers argue over Pennsylvania's sex predator law
Search continues for suspected child sex offender in New Hope
Eagles legend Tommy McDonald dies at 84
Rod Rosenstein to meet with President Trump on Thursday
Show More
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Damp Today, Steadier Rain Tonight
Woman charged with arson following large apartment complex fire
New misconduct accusations roil Kavanaugh nomination
School bus driver accused of allowing students to take the wheel
SiriusXM buying Pandora Media in $3.5 billion deal
More News