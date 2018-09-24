All lanes of Ben Franklin Bridge reopen after construction

✅#BenFranklinBridge Update: All lanes are open. No delays at this time. — DRPA (@DRPA_PAandNJ) September 24, 2018

Construction caused delays on the Ben Franklin Bridge from the morning commute through the early afternoon.Two westbound lanes were open to Pennsylvania instead of the normal four for hours.The restricted lane configuration was a result of Sunday's weather that hampered a priority asphalt repair on the bridge's westbound lanes.All lanes were reopened around 12:40 p.m.------