All lanes reopened on I-95 following a fire at FDR Park Sunday morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- I-95 has reopened in both directions following a fire at FDR Park that had all lanes shutdown early Sunday morning in South Philadelphia.Philadelphia firefighters were called out to the skate park located in FDR Park at around 2:30 a.m. Once there crews discovered the half pipe was on fire.Flames from the fire reached the Girard Point Bridge and as a precaution Pennsylvania State Police shutdown both directions of I-95 between Exit 19 and Exit 17 southbound and Exit 12 and Exit 17 northbound.An engineer was brought out to the scene to inspect the bridge once the fire was placed under control.The southbound lanes were reopened just before 7:30 a.m.The northbound lanes reopened shortly after 11:00 a.m.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.