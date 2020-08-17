Ambulance crashes off Route 55 in Gloucester County

FRANKLIN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A crash involving an ambulance has shut down a portion of Route 55 in Gloucester County, New Jersey.
The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday near Little Mill in Franklin Township.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed the ambulance on its side in a wooded area off the roadway.
Only one lane is getting by on northbound Route 55.
The name on the ambulance reads Tricare Medical Transportation.
There were reports of multiple injuries, officials said.
