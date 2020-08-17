Ambulance crashes off Route 55 in Gloucester County

FRANKLIN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A crash involving an ambulance has shut down a portion of Route 55 in Gloucester County, New Jersey.The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday near Little Mill in Franklin Township.Chopper 6 over the scene showed the ambulance on its side in a wooded area off the roadway.Only one lane is getting by on northbound Route 55.The name on the ambulance reads Tricare Medical Transportation.There were reports of multiple injuries, officials said.