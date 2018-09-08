TRAFFIC

Amtrak construction causes changes to SEPTA regional rail line

Amtrak construction causes changes to SEPTA regional rail line. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on September 8, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Amtrak construction is causing changes to the SEPTA regional rails Paoli Thorndale Line Saturday.

Shuttle Buses will run in place of train service between Malvern and Thorndale today.

During the construction, riders should keep in mind that there will be no service at Whitford Station.

Anyone riding the trains into Center City from Thorndale will board shuttle buses 30-minutes early, and then will head to Malvern Station to pick the train back up.

Related Topics:
trafficphilly newsamtrakSEPTA
