Traffic

New York elementary school bus crash leaves at least 3 seriously hurt

NEW WINDSOR, Orange County -- At least three people were critically injured and several others hurt in a school bus crash in New York Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Route 207, at Little Britain and Beattie roads, in New Windsor and involved a Little Britain Elementary School bus and a tree trimming truck equipped with a chipper owned by a local landscaping company.

Washingtonville School District spokesperson Nancy Kriz said local emergency services and district personnel quickly reported to the scene, and all parents were notified.

Also Read: School bus company allegedly covered up unqualified drivers, unsafe buses

New Windsor police say three people were hospitalized with injuries that required immediate medical attention.

There were seven children on the bus, and police said they walked off the bus and were brought to the hospital to be checked out.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, however, said that some children were pinned and had to be extricated.

The cause of the crash is unknown, and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Also Read: 14 injured, 1 critically after NJ Transit bus crashes into pole

