New York elementary school bus crash leaves at least 3 seriously hurt

Orange County Executive confirms children needed to be extricated from school bus this morning when it crashed with tree trimming truck. pic.twitter.com/rei4YIBJbf — Marcus Solis (@MarcusSolis7) October 21, 2020

NEW WINDSOR, Orange County -- At least three people were critically injured and several others hurt in a school bus crash in New York Wednesday morning.It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Route 207, at Little Britain and Beattie roads, in New Windsor and involved a Little Britain Elementary School bus and a tree trimming truck equipped with a chipper owned by a local landscaping company.Washingtonville School District spokesperson Nancy Kriz said local emergency services and district personnel quickly reported to the scene, and all parents were notified.New Windsor police say three people were hospitalized with injuries that required immediate medical attention.There were seven children on the bus, and police said they walked off the bus and were brought to the hospital to be checked out.Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, however, said that some children were pinned and had to be extricated.The cause of the crash is unknown, and the investigation is active and ongoing.----------