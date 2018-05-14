Avid cyclist ID'd as Spring Garden crash victim

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3466703" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle in Spring Garden. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 12, 2018.

Police have identified the bicyclist killed in a crash in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia.The victim is identified as 34-year-old Pablo Avendano. Action News has learned Avendano was active in the cycling community and had worked as a courier.Investigators say Avendano was in the bike lane when he was struck by the driver of a Mitsubishi SUV traveling in the same direction.Police say Avendano was knocked off the bicycle and then run over by the SUV.It happened near 10th and Spring Garden Streets around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.Avendano was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene for police and fire officials.There is no word if any charges will be filed.------