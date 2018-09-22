Baby killed, 3 others injured in Bucks County crash

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (WPVI) --An 11-month-old boy is dead and three others were rushed to the hospital following a 2-vehicle crash in Southampton, Bucks County.
It happened at the intersection of Street and Gravel Hill roads just before 1 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators say it appears a southbound car was struck by another vehicle traveling southbound through the intersection.
They're asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Upper Southampton Township Police.
