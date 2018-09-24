⚠️#BenFranklinBridge Travel Alert: Only 2 lanes open westbound to PA during this morning's rush hours. Allow additional travel time or consider the Walt Whitman or Betsy Ross Bridges as alternates. Details: https://t.co/iHUswSlzE7 pic.twitter.com/gKNyi1pYcZ — DRPA (@DRPA_PAandNJ) September 24, 2018

Drivers who take the Ben Franklin Bridge are being asked to consider an alternate bridge or allow additional travel time during the morning rush hours on Monday.The bridge will have only two westbound lanes open to Pennsylvania instead of the normal four.There will be three lanes open eastbound to New Jersey.The restricted lane configuration is a result of Sunday's weather that hampered a priority asphalt repair on the bridge's westbound lanes.Drivers can take the Walt Whitman or Betsy Ross Bridges as alternates.------