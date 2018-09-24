BEN FRANKLIN BRIDGE

Ben Franklin Bridge repairs leave only two open lanes to Pennsylvania during morning rush hours

Ben Franklin Bridge lane restrictions: as seen on Action News at 10 p.m., September 23, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Drivers who take the Ben Franklin Bridge are being asked to consider an alternate bridge or allow additional travel time during the morning rush hours on Monday.

The bridge will have only two westbound lanes open to Pennsylvania instead of the normal four.

There will be three lanes open eastbound to New Jersey.

The restricted lane configuration is a result of Sunday's weather that hampered a priority asphalt repair on the bridge's westbound lanes.

Drivers can take the Walt Whitman or Betsy Ross Bridges as alternates.



