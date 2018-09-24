BEN FRANKLIN BRIDGE

Ben Franklin Bridge lane restrictions expected until afternoon

Delays continue on Ben Franklin Bridge. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on September 24, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Construction on the Ben Franklin Bridge that disrupted the morning commute is expected to last into the early afternoon, the Delaware River Port Authority says.

The bridge currently only has two westbound lanes open to Pennsylvania instead of the normal four.

There will be three lanes open eastbound to New Jersey.

The restricted lane configuration is a result of Sunday's weather that hampered a priority asphalt repair on the bridge's westbound lanes.

Drivers can take the Walt Whitman or Betsy Ross Bridges as alternates.



