Ben Franklin Bridge lane restrictions expected until afternoon

⚠️#BenFranklinBridge Update: Priority paving repairs continue through the morning rush hours. Consider alternate route. Work expected to be completed by early afternoon. Details: https://t.co/iHUswSlzE7 pic.twitter.com/Vu5UtuNqgV — DRPA (@DRPA_PAandNJ) September 24, 2018

Construction on the Ben Franklin Bridge that disrupted the morning commute is expected to last into the early afternoon, the Delaware River Port Authority says.The bridge currently only has two westbound lanes open to Pennsylvania instead of the normal four.There will be three lanes open eastbound to New Jersey.The restricted lane configuration is a result of Sunday's weather that hampered a priority asphalt repair on the bridge's westbound lanes.Drivers can take the Walt Whitman or Betsy Ross Bridges as alternates.------