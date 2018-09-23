PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Drivers who take the Ben Franklin Bridge are being asked to consider an alternate bridge or allow additional travel time during the morning rush hours on Monday.
The bridge will have only two westbound lanes open to Pennsylvania instead of the normal four during the weekday rush hours.
There will be three lanes open eastbound to New Jersey.
The restricted lane configuration is a result of Sunday's weather that hampered a priority asphalt repair on the bridge's westbound lanes.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps