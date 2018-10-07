Bizarre crash sees Lamborghini driver flee on foot before speeding off in another car

MIAMI, Fl. (WPVI) --Police in Miami, Florida are investigating a bizarre crash.
Surveillance video captured the moment when a black Lamborghini smashed into the back of a pickup truck at a red light in Miami Saturday.
Moments later, the driver is seen getting out of the luxury sports car and running off.
The driver of the pickup is a Miami firefighter.
He says the Lamborghini driver then jumped into a Mercedes that had been traveling alongside the sports car and sped off.
The firefighter was not hurt in the accident.
