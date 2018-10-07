U.S. & WORLD

Bizarre crash sees Lamborghini driver flee on foot before speeding off in another car

Bizarre crash sees Lamborghini driver flee on foot before speeding off in another car.

MIAMI, Fl. (WPVI) --
Police in Miami, Florida are investigating a bizarre crash.

Surveillance video captured the moment when a black Lamborghini smashed into the back of a pickup truck at a red light in Miami Saturday.

Moments later, the driver is seen getting out of the luxury sports car and running off.

The driver of the pickup is a Miami firefighter.

He says the Lamborghini driver then jumped into a Mercedes that had been traveling alongside the sports car and sped off.

The firefighter was not hurt in the accident.

