Bizarre crash sees Lamborghini driver flee on foot before speeding off in another car

Police in Miami, Florida are investigating a bizarre crash.Surveillance video captured the moment when a black Lamborghini smashed into the back of a pickup truck at a red light in Miami Saturday.Moments later, the driver is seen getting out of the luxury sports car and running off.The driver of the pickup is a Miami firefighter.He says the Lamborghini driver then jumped into a Mercedes that had been traveling alongside the sports car and sped off.The firefighter was not hurt in the accident.