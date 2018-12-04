TRAFFIC

Box truck, 4 cars involved in crash on Roosevelt Blvd. Extension

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Roosevelt Expressway. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A crash involving multiple vehicles brought morning rush hour traffic to a halt on Tuesday morning along the Roosevelt Boulevard extension.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard Extension between 9th Street, going on to I-76 in the East Falls neighborhood of Philadelphia.


A driver had to be extricated from one of the vehicles.

The truck, meanwhile, veered off the road, ripped off the guardrail along a 40-yard stretch, and came to a rest teetering on the median into the northbound lanes, while leaking fuel onto the roadway.

The jaws of life were also used to free the truck driver.

Multi-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard Expressway. Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on December 4, 2018.



Crews brought in a crane to lift up the tractor-trailer.

Police say one of the drivers, a 28-year-old, was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. The second driver's condition is unknown.

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Roosevelt Boulevard Expressway. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on December 4, 2018.


