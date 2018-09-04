TRAFFIC

Box truck crashes into median on RT-42 in Deptford

EMBED </>More Videos

Box truck crash on Route 42 in Deptford. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on September 4, 2018.

DEPTFORD, N.J. (WPVI) --
A box truck crashed into the median barrier of Route 42 in Deptford, Gloucester County causing southbound traffic to be reduced to one lane.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on Route 42 SB at Route 55.

The crash involved the box truck and at least two other vehicles. The view from Chopper 6 showed the box truck leaning on the median with the pickup partially wedged underneath. A red sedan with front end damage was being towed from the scene.

A number of emergency crews have been called to the scene.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Though the northbound lanes are not blocked, traffic is jammed as well due to a gaper delay.

EMBED More News Videos

Tractor-trailer crashes into median on RT-42 in Deptford. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on September 4, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newstraffictractor trailertruck crashaccidentcrash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
1 dead after car, van collide in SW Philadelphia
SUV slams into utility pole in Camden County
Driver crashes into cars in South Philadelphia
Car flips over after crash on I-295 SB in Bellmawr
More Traffic
Top Stories
REAL ID pre-verification begins in Pennsylvania
SWAT called to Millville barricade, neighbors evacuated
Police: Suspect sexually assaults woman in Newark home
Arrest made in shooting of Upper Darby store owner
Fire reported at NE Philadelphia retirement community
Starbucks at center of controversy hit by vandalism
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory Expanded and Extended
911 call leads to evacuation near Temple, but no threat found
Show More
1 dead after car, van collide in SW Philadelphia
New video of ambush assault, robbery in Kensington
Study "Helicopter parents" may do harm by hovering over kids
SUV slams into utility pole in Camden County
Contract talks continue between Philly Archdiocese, teachers' union
More News