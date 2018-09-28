TRAFFIC

Boy dies after being struck by SEPTA bus in Wissinoming

Boy dies after being struck by SEPTA bus in Wissinoming. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on September 28, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a 12-year-old boy has died after being hit by a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood.

It happened after 3 p.m. Friday at Torresdale Avenue near Wakeling Street.

According to police, the boy ran in front of the Route 25 SEPTA bus traveling southbound, and in front of the Warren G. Harding Middle School.

He was rushed to Saint Christopher's Hospital with severe injuries. He later died from those injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

