Broad Street collision sends vehicles onto sidewalk

Head-on collision on Broad Street. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on May 13, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two cars collided on Broad Street in North Philadelphia and ended up on the sidewalk.

It happened shortly after midnight Sunday on Broad near Butler Street.

Police say the driver of a dark-colored sedan traveling southbound crossed over the center line and struck another vehicle head-on.

The impact of the crash sent both vehicles careening onto the sidewalk on both sides of the roadway.

Police say, luckily, no one was on the sidewalk at the time. The drivers did not suffer serious injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital.

