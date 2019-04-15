SEPTA

SEPTA's Broad Street Line and Norristown High Speed Line experiencing signal problems; delays expected

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA reports the Broad Street Line and the Norristown High Speed line are both experiencing issues Monday morning due to signal problems.

Norristown High Speed Line:

Trains will operate every 30 minutes between Norristown Transportation Center and Township Line Road Station.

Shuttle bus service will be in effect between Township Line and 69th Street Transportation Center due to signal issues.

All SEPTA Key cards and passes will be honored on Regional Rail.

Broad Street Line:

Local train service resumed at 7 a.m., with trains operating every 10 minutes.

Broad-Ridge Spur service resumed at 7:45 a.m., with trains operating every 10-12 minutes.

Express service remains suspended until further notice.

Passengers should expect delays.

Alternate service suggestions are available at septa.org.
