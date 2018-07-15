TRAFFIC

Bucks County crash leaves one person critically injured

Bucks County crash leaves one person critically injured. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on July 15, 2018. (WPVI)

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP (WPVI) --
A crash on a Bucks County road has critically injured one person.

The Action Cam was at the scene on the 2000 block of Durham Road in Buckingham Township at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver of a vehicle lost control, and crashed into a tree.

The injured person was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital.

Police closed the road while the wreck was towed and officers completed their investigation.

So far, there's no word on the cause.

