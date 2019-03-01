TRAFFIC

Bus catches on fire on the Schuylkill Expressway in Montgomery County

EMBED </>More Videos

Bus catches on fire on the Schuylkill Expressway in Montgomery County as reported during Action News at 10 on March 1, 2019

All the eastbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway are closed near Gulph Mills after a bus caught fire.

State police say the Richland company bus caught fire around 8 p.m. Friday between Weadley and Gypsy Lane in Upper Merion.

More than fifty passengers on board had to be evacuated.

No one was hurt.

There's no word yet on when the lanes will reopen.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newsbus accidentfire
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Driver killed after slamming into tree in Pennsauken
Route 309 reopens after crashes involving 20 vehicles in Montco
A push for electric scooters in Philadelphia
School bus accident blocks SEPTA trolley in West Philly
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Two storms head in for the weekend
Overnight snow to bring a few inches in Montgomery County
Source: Serial suspect HIV positive
Black-tie kickoff party for the Philadelphia Flower Show
Fire heavily damages Catholic school in Blackwood, NJ
Temple on alert after students test positive for mumps
At-home tests kits to check for food sensitivity
Phillies tickets sales soar after Harper announcement
Show More
Woman charged with dragging Delaware trooper with SUV
Daycare abruptly closes leaving parents shocked in Camden County
Victoria's Secret to close 53 stores this year
La Salle University creates public safety action plan
Philly Flower Show has '60s vibe with 'Flower Power'
More News