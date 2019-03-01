All the eastbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway are closed near Gulph Mills after a bus caught fire.
State police say the Richland company bus caught fire around 8 p.m. Friday between Weadley and Gypsy Lane in Upper Merion.
More than fifty passengers on board had to be evacuated.
No one was hurt.
There's no word yet on when the lanes will reopen.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newsbus accidentfire
trafficpennsylvania newsbus accidentfire