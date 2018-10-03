New Jersey State Police are investigating an accident involving a bus and a tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike Wednesday night.It happened just after 10 p.m. on the southbound lanes near mile marker 22 in Deptford.At least two injuries have been reported. Officials said there were 23 people on the bus at the time of the incident.Both of the injured were taken to Inspira Woodbury Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.One lane of traffic is getting by the scene as police investigate.There is no word on the cause of the accident.------