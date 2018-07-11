TRAFFIC

Bus, truck collide on New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County

Bus, truck collide on NJ Turnpike in Mercer County. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at Noon on July 11, 2018. (WPVI)

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A tractor-trailer and a charter bus have collided on the New Jersey Turnpike, but no serious injuries are being reported.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the truck lanes of the highway Between interchanges 7 and 7A in Hamilton Township, not far from Trenton.

State police say 51 people were aboard the bus, which had severe front-end damage. The tractor-trailer also was damaged in the crash.

Authorities say 15 people suffered minor injuries.

Chopper 6: Bus, truck collide on New Jersey Turnpike on July 11, 2018.



Several bus passengers were seen along the side of the highway after the crash, including some who were being evaluated by emergency responders.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

