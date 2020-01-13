Cameras installed along Roosevelt Boulevard will be used to help catch speeders

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a street that drivers in Philadelphia know well, and not for a good reason. Roosevelt Boulevard has a reputation as one of the most dangerous streets in the city. On Monday, city leaders are taking a step that they hope will make the 12-lane highway safer.The Philadelphia Parking Authority is installing the first of multiple speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard."We will begin installing and administering a total of 32 speed enforcement cameras at eight locations along Roosevelt Blvd immediately," said Philadelphia Parking Authority Executive Director Scott Petri.The cameras will clock drivers' speeds down several miles of the highway. Any person caught driving in excess of 11 miles per hour over the speed limit will be issued a ticket via mail. Drivers going 11-19 mph over the speed limit will be subject to a $100 fine. Those driving 20-29 mph above the speed limit will be fined $125. Drivers going 30 mph and above over the speed limit will be fined $150.The city will give drivers a 60-day warning period before any fines are issued. And all alleged violations caught on camera must be reviewed by a police officer."The evidence of violations are required to be reviewed by police before being mailed to the registered owner at his or her address," said Petri."This is about more than issuing fines," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. "It's about saving lives."The hope is that the speed cameras will reduce the number of crashes along the boulevard. In 2019, there were 18 fatal crashes. Many of the crashes along Roosevelt also involved pedestrians trying to cross the street. City leaders cite figures from New York city saying that, from 2014-2017, speed cameras reduced fatal crashes in that city by 55% and reduced speeding by 63%.Crews will continue to install speed cameras along Roosevelt Boulevard after today's primary installation. They plan to have the cameras up and running in five to six weeks.The planned locations of the cameras are as follows:1. Roosevelt Boulevard and Banks Way2. Roosevelt Boulevard and F Street3. Roosevelt Boulevard and Deveraux Street4. Roosevelt Boulevard and Harbison Avenue5. Roosevelt Boulevard and Strahle Street6. Roosevelt Boulevard and Grant Avenue7. Roosevelt Boulevard and Red Lion Road (near Whitten Street)8. Roosevelt Boulevard and Southampton Road ( near Horning Road)