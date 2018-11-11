Police are on the scene of an accident in Upper Darby Sunday afternoon that is causing traffic delays in the area.It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Edmonds Avenue and Township Line Road when a car struck a pole.The southbound lanes of Township Line Road are open and one northbound lane is open as officials continue to investigate.Officials said delays will continue through the evening, with a possible shutdown of power in the area.There is no word on any injuries.------