LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews have responded to the scene of a crash outside a rehabilitation center in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
Authorities say a car slammed into an outside wall of the administration building of the Langhorne Gardens Health & Rehabilitation Center on the 300 block of Manor Avenue around 8 a.m. Monday.
The car caught fire.
One person was trapped inside the vehicle.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed firefighters and first responders surrounding the severely damaged vehicle trying to free the trapped person.
The fire was placed under control at 8:30 a.m.
The building was not evacuated and no other injuries have been reported.
According to its website, "Langhorne Gardens offers both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care services. (They) specialize in post-surgical care, including wound vac, TPN and bariatric care." It was acquired by Saber Healthcare in 2018.
Stay with 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
Car crashes into Bucks County rehabilitation center
CAR INTO BUILDING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More