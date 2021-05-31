car into building

Car crashes into Bucks County senior rehabilitation center

By
LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews have responded to the scene of a crash outside a senior rehabilitation center in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Authorities say a car slammed into an outside wall of the administration building of the Langhorne Gardens Health & Rehabilitation Center on the 300 block of Manor Avenue around 8 a.m. Monday.

The car caught fire.

One person was trapped inside the vehicle.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed firefighters and first responders surrounding the severely damaged vehicle trying to free the trapped person.

The fire was placed under control at 8:30 a.m.

The building was not evacuated and no other injuries have been reported.

According to its website, "Langhorne Gardens offers both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care services. (They) specialize in post-surgical care, including wound vac, TPN and bariatric care." It was acquired by Saber Healthcare in 2018.

