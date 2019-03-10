Car crashes into home in Upper Merion Township

UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP (WPVI) -- A family in Upper Merion Township received a scary wake-up call Sunday.A car slammed into their home in the 300 block of East Valley Forge Road.Police say the driver ran a stop sign at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, jumped the curb and then plowed into the house.The family was sleeping inside the home. They are okay.Police say the driver's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.He is facing charges.-----