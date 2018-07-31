Crews are on the scene where a car struck a house after a police chase in Delaware County.Authorities say an officer heard shots being fired in the area on 7th and Tilghman streets in Chester and then the vehicle fled.He attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver fled.The vehicle ended up on Bethel Avenue and both occupants in the vehicle were taken into custody in Upper Chichester.It's not clear if the occupants in the car fired the shots.PECO arrived on the scene and is working to determine if there is a gas leak.------