TRAFFIC

Car crashes into house after police chase in Delaware County

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Crews are on the scene where a car struck a house after a police chase in Delaware County.

Authorities say an officer heard shots being fired in the area on 7th and Tilghman streets in Chester and then the vehicle fled.

He attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver fled.

The vehicle ended up on Bethel Avenue and both occupants in the vehicle were taken into custody in Upper Chichester.

It's not clear if the occupants in the car fired the shots.

PECO arrived on the scene and is working to determine if there is a gas leak.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newscar into buildingcar crashUpper Chichester Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash in Burlington Co.
SEPTA ends paper transfers on July 31
SUV crashes into strip mall in city's Rhawnhurst section
Pedestrian struck and killed by SEPTA train in Southwest Philadelphia
More Traffic
Top Stories
Delco man charged in attempted rape of 82-year-old woman
Penn State frat member gets house arrest over pledge death
Phillies acquire All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos from Rays
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Man arrested for assault on priest inside Delaware church
Jury selection underway in Manafort trial
Injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash in Burlington Co.
Agents confiscate fake Cartier bracelets at Port of Philadelphia
Show More
Missing boa constrictor causes concern among neighbors in Montgomery County
Police: Doctor molested over 2 dozen children over the years
2 Phila. officers recovering from possible contact with fentanyl
SEPTA ends paper transfers on July 31
Pit bull left to drown in cage at water's edge in N.J.
More News