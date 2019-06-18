Car demolished in collision with Frito Lays truck on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police closed down the center lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard following a serious accident in the Northeast Philadelphia.A sedan was severely damaged after it collided with a Frito Lays truck around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of the Boulevard at Borbeck Avenue.The truck landed on its side.There is no word on the extent of any injuries.The center lanes were reopened once the wreckage was removed.