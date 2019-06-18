Traffic

Car demolished in collision with Frito Lays truck on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police closed down the center lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard following a serious accident in the Northeast Philadelphia.

A sedan was severely damaged after it collided with a Frito Lays truck around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of the Boulevard at Borbeck Avenue.

The truck landed on its side.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries.

The center lanes were reopened once the wreckage was removed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnortheast philadelphiaphilly newstrafficaccidentcrashroosevelt boulevard
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News