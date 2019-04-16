Traffic

Car ends up into pond after crash in Delaware

TOWNSEND, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are on the scene of an accident involving a car into a retention pond Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Route 13 in the area of Pine Tree Road.

Police say a crash between a minivan and a car at the intersection ended with the car into the retention pond.

The minivan then struck a stopped tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one of them by police helicopter.

Police say the north and southbound lanes are closed at the intersection.
