Car ends up into pond after crash in Delaware

TOWNSEND, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are on the scene of an accident involving a car into a retention pond Tuesday morning.It happened around 9 a.m. on Route 13 in the area of Pine Tree Road.Police say a crash between a minivan and a car at the intersection ended with the car into the retention pond.The minivan then struck a stopped tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes.Two people were taken to the hospital, one of them by police helicopter.Police say the north and southbound lanes are closed at the intersection.