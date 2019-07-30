Traffic

Garden State Parkway crash leaves car pinned in near vertical position

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey -- A serious accident created quite a sight on the Garden State Parkway in Toms River, New Jersey.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday between exits 82 and 81 in the southbound lanes of the Parkway.

At least two vehicles were involved, one of which ended up overturned, resting on its front end.

There was no word on injuries.

The accident caused a major back-up on the Garden State Parkway for more than an hour.
