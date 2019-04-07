Car flips across several lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard following crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a driver's mistake played a role in a nasty accident on the Roosevelt Boulevard Saturday night.According to police it was around 11:15 p.m. when an SUV failed to stop at the intersection of Faunce Street and the boulevard.The SUV then rear-ended a car, sending the car flipping across several lanes and onto the sidewalk, according to investigators.The woman driving the car and the man driving the SUV both were trapped in the wreckage.Officials said the man is hospitalized in critical condition while the woman is hospitalized in stable condition.